Dr. Allison Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Tan, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Vein Care909 Walnut St Lowr Level, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Dept of Radiology111 S 11th St Ste 5340, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allison Tan, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1942521505
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
