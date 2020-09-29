Dr. Allison Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Swanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Specialty Office10600 Mastin St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 469-6447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
My kids have seen Dr. Swanson for about 6 years. We love her!
About Dr. Allison Swanson, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
