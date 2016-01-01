Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Smith, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Smith, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joplin, MO.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Ozark Center - New Directions - Joplin305 S Virginia Ave, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 347-7730Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Freeman Health System932 E 34th St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allison Smith, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1417342031
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
