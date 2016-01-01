See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Allison Salib, DO

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allison Salib, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences – College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Salib works at Connexis Medical Services in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connexis Medical Services
    5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8089
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Port Charlotte
    22395 Edgewater Dr # 10, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Allison Salib, DO

Specialties
  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437508942
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The University Of South Florida
Residency
  • Largo Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences – College of Osteopathic Medicine
