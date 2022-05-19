Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 702-3719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
So very fortunate to be treated by Her and Her team. When Mayo directed me to her things started happening to get my issue resolved. I even received a call from Her before even meeting Her! I can’t recommend Dr Rosenthal and Her team highly enough!
About Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1255568135
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenthal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.