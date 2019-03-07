Overview

Dr. Allison Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Holyoke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.