Dr. Allison Richards, MD
Dr. Allison Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
Medical Laboratory Sciences Program1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (413) 536-5814
Holyoke Associates in Internal10 Hospital Dr Ste 203, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 536-5814
- 3 101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 201, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-4430
Davita Medical Group New Mexico LLC5150 Journal Center Blvd NE Fl 2, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-7375
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have had a good experience with Dr. Richards. She has not rushed during appointments and is very caring.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
