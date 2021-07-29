Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Locations
Mlh I &fm Services in Bryn Mawr120 Valley Green Ln Ste 510, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 324-7100Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rhodes is an excellent doctor. She is kind, caring, listens to you and explains all of your options for testing, medications, and lifestyle changes. I’m so glad to have found her.
About Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1245766591
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvannia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.