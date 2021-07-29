See All Internal Medicine Doctors in King of Prussia, PA
Overview

Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Rhodes works at Women's Primary Care - King Of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mlh I &fm Services in Bryn Mawr
    120 Valley Green Ln Ste 510, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 324-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr Rhodes is an excellent doctor. She is kind, caring, listens to you and explains all of your options for testing, medications, and lifestyle changes. I’m so glad to have found her.
    — Jul 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD
    About Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhodes works at Women's Primary Care - King Of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rhodes’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

