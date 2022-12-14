Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Hackensack University Medical Center
Dr. Rathmann works at
Locations
Texas Neurosurgicare400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 245, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 680-2356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If it hadn’t been for Dr. Rathmann I would have my hubby today. We’ve been married close to 63 years, he’s 85 and I am 81. He had a brain bleed other drs didn’t want to do surgery and she said DO IT and she did. We have her to THANK along with PRAYERS and God guiding her hands.
About Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Dr. Rathmann works at
