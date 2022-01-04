Dr. Allison Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Rao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery2450 Riverside Ave Ste R200, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-9400
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Left shoulder joint replacement by Dr. Rao was expertly done, a complete success, the scar a work of art. Three months later, range of motion is excellent. Best of all, I can sleep pain-free. A refund will be completely unnecessary.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1649685348
- Ortho Carolina
- Rush University Medical Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
