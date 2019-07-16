Dr. Allison Peckumn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckumn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Peckumn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Peckumn, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Abrazo Medical Group - Goodyear3125 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 882-9161
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks1300 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dr Peckumn is an amazing Doctor . She listens to you and she is very knowledgeable . She has a great kind manner and does not rush you . I highly recommend her .
About Dr. Allison Peckumn, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peckumn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peckumn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peckumn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peckumn has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peckumn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckumn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckumn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peckumn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peckumn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.