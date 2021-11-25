See All Other Doctors in Victor, ID
Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Victor, ID. They completed their fellowship with University Of Nevada School Of Medicine

Dr. Mulcahy works at Boost Healing in Victor, ID with other offices in Moab, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boost Healing
    10 S Main St # 102, Victor, ID 83455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 242-5329
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Boost Healing
    301 S 400 E Ste 101, Moab, UT 84532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 241-4407

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrodissection
IV Therapy
Hydrodissection
IV Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrodissection Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mulcahy?

Nov 25, 2021
Dr. Mulcahy listens, takes a lot of time with each patient, does a thorough job and cares about figuring out why you have the ailment that you have.
S. P. — Nov 25, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mulcahy to family and friends

Dr. Mulcahy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mulcahy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD.

About Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871733949
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Alameda County Medical Center/Ucsf
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulcahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mulcahy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mulcahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulcahy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulcahy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulcahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulcahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Allison Mulcahy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.