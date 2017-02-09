Dr. Allison Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Morrison, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
Boulder Dermatology Clinic3575 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 449-0933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morrison is straightforward, but she knows what she's doing. She honestly has been the only dermatologist to ever help my adult onset acne and also does my botox. She never tries to overdo botox and has a gentle hand. She also always takes time to speak with me about my skin condition while doing my botox without making me schedule an additional appointment, which is great. She's not a sugar coater, but she's an excellent dermatologist.
About Dr. Allison Morrison, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1063613826
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.