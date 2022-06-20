Overview

Dr. Allison Menezes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Menezes works at Coastal Eye Institute in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Histoplasmosis, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.