Dr. Allison Menezes, MD
Dr. Allison Menezes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Silverman Pediatric Ophthalmology PA217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-1818
Coastal Eye Institute6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-1818
Coastal Eye Institute1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 748-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Extremely thorough when you have an appointment. Your vision is tested, your blood pressure taken and your eyes dilated with each visit. Also your eyes are photographed so your retinas can be evaluated. She takes the time to review her findings and explains her findings.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Toronto
- University Of Toronto Ophthalmology Residency
- U Toronto
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
- Internal Medicine
