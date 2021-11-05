Overview

Dr. Allison Mekhoubad, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Mekhoubad works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypoglycemia and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.