Dr. Allison Marker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Marker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL.
Locations
Aventa137 Clinic Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-2229
Cleveland & Gilchrist P C.202 Westside Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marker makes your visit so incredibly awesome. Out of many obgyn doctors I've seen in over 30 years, she is the best, most pleasant doctor I've come across and she makes you feel comfortable and eases any anxiety you might feel. The whole staff is amazing.
About Dr. Allison Marker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marker has seen patients for Cervicitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marker.
