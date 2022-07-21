Dr. Allison Lane, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Lane, DDS
Overview
Dr. Allison Lane, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenfield, IN.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
-
1
Creative Smiles168 E New Rd, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 973-7358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?
Mandy & DR Lane are awesome! Thanks for your honest assessment
About Dr. Allison Lane, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1447609714
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.