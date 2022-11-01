Overview

Dr. Allison Landes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Landes works at Landes Eye Associates in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.