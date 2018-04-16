Overview

Dr. Allison Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Washington Rgnl Intrnl Md Asscs in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.