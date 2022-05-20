Overview

Dr. Allison Holm, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Holm works at Dermatology Partners in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.