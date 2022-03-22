Dr. Hennigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Hennigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Hennigan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Hennigan works at
Locations
ETMC Movement Disorder Center700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 904, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 535-6092
Preston E Harrison Jr MD PA1301 Doctors Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 405-2880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hennigan was the first neurologist to properly diagnose my wife with Lewy Body Dementia. We visited several neurologist including UT Southwestern before referral to Dr. Hannigan. Dr. Hannigan is very compassionate with both patient and spouse. She explained what to expect and to avoid. She is excellent and highly recommended. Best neurologist in the area for dementia related diseases.
About Dr. Allison Hennigan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hennigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hennigan works at
Dr. Hennigan has seen patients for Parkinsonism, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hennigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.