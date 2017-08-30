Dr. Allison Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Henderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
Allison H. Henderson Pediatrics1112 N Floyd Rd Ste 8, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
Dr. Henderson has been fabulous with our daughters. She pays attention to every detail, listens to our concerns as well as talking to the girls to see if they ever have questions for her. We have had to get several referrals to specialists and Dr. Henderson's office has helped to guide us every step of the way.
About Dr. Allison Henderson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831142298
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.