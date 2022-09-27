Overview

Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Haughton-Green works at Rejuvenation Medispa at Waterford Lakes in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

