Dr. Allison Hanley, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Allison Hanley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hanley works at Center For Drug Free Living in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Drug Free Livi
    100 Columbia St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 875-3700
    Omnia Orthopedic and Pain Specialists
    1803 Park Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 801-5001

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Abdominal Pain

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 19, 2021
    Dr Hanley was the only rehab doctor post auto accident that mitigated numerous painful cervical ailments and made my life livable once again. True holistic healer…
    REW — Sep 19, 2021
    About Dr. Allison Hanley, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881675999
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanley works at Center For Drug Free Living in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hanley’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

