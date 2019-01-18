Dr. Hahr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Hahr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Hahr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hahr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahr?
Intelligent, friendly, up on latest treatments, informative. In high demand and it is easy to see why!
About Dr. Allison Hahr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1083774889
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahr works at
Dr. Hahr has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hahr speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.