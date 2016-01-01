Dr. Allison Groebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Groebs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Groebs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Groebs works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Up Great Pediatrics620 Medical Dr Ste 100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5451
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groebs?
About Dr. Allison Groebs, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1235111949
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groebs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groebs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groebs works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Groebs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groebs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.