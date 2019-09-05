Overview

Dr. Allison Gorski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gorski works at Southcoast Brain & Spine Center in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.