Dr. Allison Gockley, MD
Dr. Allison Gockley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3410Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Gockley performed my hysterectomy endometrial cancer in January 2022 at NYP-Columbia (which has an amazing Genecology department). She is kind, compassionate, smart as they come, and earnest. She explains everything and takes her time. She has a good, gentle sense of humor. She is happy to email back and forth. Before my surgery I wrote her about some concerns. She actually called me at 6 PM rather than write because she didn't want me to worry. She has left for Boston. My loss, Bostonians gain. She's unforgettable
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
