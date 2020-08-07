Dr. Allison Giordano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Giordano, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Giordano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with Westchester Medical Center
Dr. Giordano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allison L Giordano, MD140 Allens Creek Rd Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 455-8789Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giordano?
Dr. G is very caring, personable and considerate. She goes beyond her responsibilities as a professional. I recommend her.
About Dr. Allison Giordano, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1841589512
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Dartmouth College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giordano accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giordano works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.