Overview

Dr. Allison Froehlich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Froehlich works at Lehigh Valley Physician Group Endocrinology in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.