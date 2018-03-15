Overview

Dr. Allison Freeman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh, Upmc Shadyside and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.