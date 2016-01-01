Overview

Dr. Allison Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrison County Community Hospital, Miami County Medical Center and The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus.



Dr. Edwards works at Kansas City Direct Primary Care in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.