Overview

Dr. Allison Dublin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Dublin works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA and Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.