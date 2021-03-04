Dr. Allison Dublin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dublin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Dublin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Dublin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
1
Main/Kennestone895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Acworth4450 Calibre Xing NW Ste 1104, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 279-1141
3
West Cobb2453 Powder Springs Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (770) 801-0700
4
Douglasville8841 HOSPITAL DR, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 577-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dublin is well informed about glaucoma conditions and treatments. She explains tests and procedures in layman's terms, and provides options. She is compassionate and sympathetic. I trust her to advise the best course of treatment for my glaucoma.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
