Overview

Dr. Allison Dobbie, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Dobbie works at Children's Hospital Colorado - Pediatric Otolaryngology, Colorado Springs, CO in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.