Overview

Dr. Allison Diamant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Diamant works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

