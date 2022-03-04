Dr. Allison Croucher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Croucher, DO
Overview
Dr. Allison Croucher, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Croucher works at
Locations
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd Fl 1, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 226-7000
DuPage Medical Group - Official2320 High St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (630) 469-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my children are patients of Dr. Croucher and we've been very happy with her! She is kind, compassionate, thorough in her examinations/explanations, and listens to all of my concerns. She never makes me feel bad for asking questions or having concerns and I truly feel as if my children as in good hands with her. Also, the nurse in her Orland office, Karen, is an absolute ANGEL - so incredibly helpful and sweet.
About Dr. Allison Croucher, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Hope Chldrns Hosp
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croucher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Croucher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croucher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.