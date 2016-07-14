Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Cowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Cowan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairborn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2555 University Dr, Fairborn, OH 45324 Directions (937) 775-7792
-
2
Access Hospital Dayton2611 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 Directions (937) 256-7801Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cowan?
Never met a better more involved, psychiatrist. Every empathetic, very thorough, very in the know of current treatment and medication. A joy.
About Dr. Allison Cowan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710185020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.