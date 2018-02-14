Overview

Dr. Allison Couden, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med|University Tn College Med Chattanooga



Dr. Couden works at Pediatric Associates of Franklin in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.