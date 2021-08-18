Overview

Dr. Allison Cherry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Albany.



Dr. Cherry works at Somerset Internal Medicine in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.