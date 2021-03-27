Overview

Dr. Allison Cashman, MD is a Dermatologist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Cashman works at Columbia Skin Clinic in Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.