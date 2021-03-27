Dr. Cashman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Cashman, MD
Dr. Allison Cashman, MD is a Dermatologist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Cashman works at
Columbia Skin Clinic1 Wellness Blvd Ste 109, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 781-6973
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
They know their patients by name and specifically discuss their needs. They move you in and out expeditiously but you don't feel hurried
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063433936
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
