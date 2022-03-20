See All Urologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Allison Cardin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Allison Cardin, MD

Urology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allison Cardin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Cardin works at Hardin Prof Svs Surgcl Specs in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery and Urology
    1700 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cardin?

Mar 20, 2022
Dr. Cardin to the time to listen to me and answered all my questions. While I did have a little wait to see her, she took her time in the room with me and made sure I was completely comfortable with the plan of care. She explained everything in detail and I was very comfortable with her. I would highly recommend. Oh, and she’s a great surgeon too!
— Mar 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Allison Cardin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allison Cardin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cardin to family and friends

Dr. Cardin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cardin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allison Cardin, MD.

About Dr. Allison Cardin, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780798934
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Strong Memorial Hospital|University of Rochester Medical Ctr.
Residency
Medical Education
  • Univ of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Med
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allison Cardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cardin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cardin works at Hardin Prof Svs Surgcl Specs in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Cardin’s profile.

Dr. Cardin has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Allison Cardin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.