Dr. Allison Brown, MD
Dr. Allison Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville920 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 233-6338
Alison Brown MD1 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 555-1212
Pinnacle Dermatology2685 JOLLY RD, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 993-5900
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366647562
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.