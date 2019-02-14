Overview

Dr. Allison Borja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Borja works at Boylan Healthcare (North Hills) in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.