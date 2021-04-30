Overview

Dr. Allison Booth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Booth works at Ozark Eye Center in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.