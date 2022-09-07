Overview

Dr. Allison Barnes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.