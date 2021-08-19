Overview

Dr. Allison Axtell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.



Dr. Axtell works at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Cntr Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

