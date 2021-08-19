See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Allison Axtell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allison Axtell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Axtell works at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Cntr Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente 4900 Sunset Medical Offices Building
    4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 783-4011
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Allison Axtell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073644316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Axtell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axtell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Axtell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Axtell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Axtell works at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Cntr Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Axtell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Axtell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axtell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axtell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axtell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

