Dr. Allison Arthur, MD

Dermatology
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allison Arthur, MD is a dermatologist in Orlando, FL. Dr. Arthur completed a residency at Mayo Medical School. She currently practices at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Arthur is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sand Lake Dermatology
    7335 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 352-8553

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotrichosis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Golden Rule
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Allison Arthur, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1003904285
Education & Certifications

  • MAYO MED SCH
  • Mayo Medical School
  • Shands Hospital At University of Florida
  • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
  • Emory University
  • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(55)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allison Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.