Dr. Allison Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Arthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Arthur, MD is a dermatologist in Orlando, FL. Dr. Arthur completed a residency at Mayo Medical School. She currently practices at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Arthur is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Sand Lake Dermatology7335 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-8553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Allison Arthur, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1003904285
Education & Certifications
- MAYO MED SCH
- Mayo Medical School
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Emory University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Arthur?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.