Overview

Dr. Allison Angelilli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They completed their fellowship with The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary



Dr. Angelilli works at Eye Care Associates in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.