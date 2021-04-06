Dr. Allison Amore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Amore, DO
Dr. Allison Amore, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Premier Ob/Gyn531 N MAITLAND AVE, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (321) 397-1212Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 40 Alexandria Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (321) 397-1212
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Amore was very nice, caring and understanding.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245650191
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Amore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amore speaks Spanish.
