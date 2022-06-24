See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alliric Willis, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (180)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alliric Willis, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Fox Chase Cancer Center

Dr. Willis works at Jefferson Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Surgical Associates
    1100 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 180 ratings
Patient Ratings (180)
5 Star
(149)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(7)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 24, 2022
It truly was an Amazing visit . Dr. Willis has wonderful bedside manner . Made me feel so relaxed going through my surgery and recovery period.
Eugene TENUTO — Jun 24, 2022
About Dr. Alliric Willis, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366475287
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fox Chase Cancer Center
Residency
  • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alliric Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Willis works at Jefferson Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Willis’s profile.

Dr. Willis has seen patients for Wound Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

180 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

