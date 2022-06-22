Dr. Allie Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allie Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Allie Evans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
North Austin Obstetrics Gynecology12221 Renfert Way Ste 330, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4081Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans is professional as well as personable. I was very anxious about the procedure I was having. She was sympathetic and encouraging. I needed that.
About Dr. Allie Evans, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
